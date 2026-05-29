No double standards in fight against terror: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addressed an international security forum in Russia, advocating for decisive action against terrorism and highlighting the need for global institutional reforms.

IMAGE: National security adviser Ajit Doval. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajit Doval calls for decisive action against terrorism, emphasising no double standards.

Doval highlights the need for reforms in global institutions to address contemporary security threats.

He stresses the importance of safe trade through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Doval and his Russian counterpart reviewed cooperation in defence, security, energy, and trade.

The upcoming BRICS national security advisors' meeting in New Delhi was also discussed.

National security adviser Ajit Doval called for decisive action against terrorism and said there cannot be "double standards" in the fight against it, while addressing an international security forum in Russia on Thursday, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Doval participated in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.

"The meeting was hosted by Mr. Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation," the embassy said in a post on X, adding that the forum deliberated on the "Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World".

Doval's Stance on Terrorism and Global Security

"(The) NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action," the embassy said.

Doval also "highlighted the urgent need for reforms in the structures and institutions set up after the end of the Second World War in 1945 to make them effective in dealing with contemporary international security threats".

"The reforms must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South," it said.

Concerns Over International Waterways

Referring to the situation in West Asia, Doval was quoted as saying it was essential to ensure "the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea".

On the sidelines of the forum, Doval held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Shoigu, the Indian Embassy said in another post.

"During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of cooperation in the areas of defence, security, energy, and trade-economic ties," it said.

BRICS Meeting and Geopolitical Context

The two officials also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming meeting of BRICS national security advisers to be held in New Delhi, the mission said.

The specific dates for the BRICS national security advisers' meeting have not yet been officially announced.

Doval's visit to Russia comes amid a fragile geopolitical situation marked by continuing conflict in West Asia, concerns over maritime security in key global trade routes, and sharpening competition among major powers over the emerging multipolar world order.

The Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked for three months now, because of the conflict, and the Red Sea are among the world's most critical shipping corridors.

They carry a substantial share of global energy supplies and commercial trade. Any disruption in these waterways has implications for energy prices, supply chains and economic stability across Asia and beyond.

The visit also comes as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on global security and economic stability, with Moscow's ties with the West remaining strained more than four years after the war began.

The conflict has reshaped geopolitical alignments, disrupted energy and food supply chains, and intensified debates over the future global security architecture.

On Wednesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Cyprus and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, battlefield developments and efforts to achieve a "comprehensive and lasting peace".

"As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India's strong voice and input," Sybiha said in a social media post after the meeting.

India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict while maintaining close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.