No decision on new CM; BJP must seek early polls: AAP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it has put the ball in Bharatiya Janata Party's court by demanding early elections in Delhi in November, and now it is up to the opposition party to decide whether it was prepared to face CM Arvind Kejriwal.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Kailash Gahlot and party MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during the programme, at party office, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Kejriwal will tender his resignation as chief minister on Tuesday and the process to choose his replacement will start after that, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding that there has been no discussion on who the next chief minister will be.

"Today is a holiday and tomorrow is the first working day of the week. He will tender his resignation tomorrow to Lt Governor and after the resignation is accepted, a meeting of party MLAs will be held to decide on the new name," he said at a press conference.

Bharadwaj said the candidate chosen will then present their claim to the president through the LG.

"We have the majority and we will be invited and then the process for oath taking will happen. This should take a week," he added.

AAP supremo Kejriwal on Sunday announced to resign and not sit on the CM's chair till the people give him a 'certificate of honesty' and and sought early polls in the national capital.

The BJP has said if Kejriwal wanted early polls he should get the Delhi Assembly dissolved instead of creating this 'drama' around his resignation.

At Monday's press conference, Bharadwaj said, "The ball is in the BJP's court. They can decide on early polls if they are ready to face Kejriwal."

Delhi elections will be the first polls that will be fought on the plank of 'honesty', the senior AAP leader said.

"The Centre with all its agencies is after CM. They have made all efforts to defame him. Despite this, he has faith in people and his honesty. This is a historic incident," he said.

Kejriwal's announcement has led to discussion among common people everywhere, the minister added.

"People are keen to vote quickly and want early elections to choose Kejriwal. There is resentment against BJP. Lord Ram had given up his kingdom and chosen to go on exile for the sake of his ideals. Bharat, who was chosen in his place, waited for Lord Ram to return.

"Kejriwal is not Ram but is setting an example by giving up his chair," he added.