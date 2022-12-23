News
Rediff.com  » News » No Covid curbs in Goa on Christmas, New Year: CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 23, 2022 22:53 IST
The Goa government will not impose any COVID-19-related restrictions till January 2 but will review the situation on January 3, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday after chairing a high-level meeting in Panaji.

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said that people should voluntarily follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

"The state will not impose any COVID-19 related restrictions till January 2, but will review the situation on January 3," Sawant told reporters after chairing the meeting.

 

He said as per the Centre's direction, a mock drill will be conducted on December 27 to check the preparedness to tackle any potential coronavirus outbreak.

Sawant said authorities have already started random checking of international passengers arriving in the coastal state.

"Two per cent of international passengers arriving in the state are being tested," he added.

As Goa gears up to ring in the Christmas and New Year festivities amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the state government has appealed to the people not to panic, but to take necessary precautions.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with officials on Friday, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Union government has asked the states to remain alert about the COVID-19 infection.

The Centre has asked to put in place the required infrastructure by December 27, and random testing will also be done on passengers arriving on international flights, the minister said.

People should not panic, but adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in their day-to-day life, he said.

Rane further said the state government has urged the Centre to send booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said 53 per cent of the population is so far covered with the (booster) dose.

Goa will be receiving a large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year festivities, he said, appealing to citizens to wear masks to avoid getting infected if there is a spread of the virus in the state.

According to the state health department's bulletin on Thursday, there were 14 active COVID-19 cases. As one person tested positive on Thursday, the overall infection tally of the state rose to 2,59,062 so far and the toll stood at 4,013, with no fresh casualties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
