Mock drill across India on Dec 27 to check Covid preparedness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday advised states and Union Territories to undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on December 27 to ensure readiness of infrastructure with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

IMAGE: A medical worker of Gandhi Nagar Hospital places medical equipment amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, in Jammu on Friday. Photograph: ANI photo

During a virtual meeting with health ministers and senior officials of states in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, he said, "The Centre and states need to work in tandem and in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid prevention and management."

The meeting reviewed the public health system's preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19 and progress of the vaccination campaign.

Principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of states also attended the meet, besides the ministers.

Referring to the high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Mandaviya also advised states to be on alert, keep all preparedness for COVID-19 management and continue their pre-emptive and proactive approach, the health ministry said in a statement.

He asked states to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

This will ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country, Mandaviya said.

"Focus is to be given to health facility-based sentinel surveillance, pan-respiratory virus surveillance, community-based surveillance, and sewage or wastewater surveillance. (There is a) need to collectively reinvigorate the system and remove any sense of complacency and fatigue," he said.

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Union minister stressed on the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He requested the health ministers of states to personally monitor and review preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

Irrespective of new Covid variants, the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour' remains a tested strategy for the disease's management, Mandaviya said.

States and Union Territories were also asked to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from the current rate of 79 tests per million, as on the week ending December 22, the statement said.

The Union health minister also urged states and union territories to ramp up vaccination of all eligible people, particularly of vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

He cautioned against misinformation and said it should be ensured that factually correct information is being disseminated in a timely manner.

States and union territories were briefed on the global COVID-19 situation and the domestic scenario as well, the statement said.

Surge in cases has been reported from countries such as China, Japan, Brazil and the United States.

'The states and union territories were reminded about the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19' issued in June 2022 which calls for early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants,' it said.

Mandaviya advised states and union territories to ensure effective implementation of the same, the statement said.

States and union territories assured that they will work with the Centre for effective Covid prevention and management, and also assured they will hold the mock drill for readiness of hospital infrastructure on December 27, the health ministry statement said.

Overall, there has been a consistent decline in cases in the country with Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu accounting for 78 per cent of the daily new cases reported on December 22, official sources said.

Eight states and four union territories currently have zero reported active cases.

"Presently we are in a comfortable position but there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of emerging variants," the official source said.

Prime Minister Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

The government on Thursday said that two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

Following random testing, if anybody is found Covid positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to his civil aviation ministry counterpart Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday.

After submitting samples for random testing, travellers will be allowed to leave an airport while a copy of the positive report shall be shared with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme by the testing laboratory.

This will be in turn shared with states or Union Territories for follow-up action.