HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No cause of worry, infection severity mild: ICMR amid Covid spike

No cause of worry, infection severity mild: ICMR amid Covid spike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 26, 2025 22:37 IST

x

Amid an uptick in COVID cases in some parts of the country, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Rajiv Behl Monday said the severity of infections as of now is generally mild and there was no cause for worry.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking about new Covid variants being traced, he said genome sequencing of samples in the west and south have shown that the new variants are not severe and are Omicron sub-variants. These are LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1.

The first three are more prevalent, Dr Behl said. "Samples from other places are being sequenced and we will know in a day or two if there are more variants."

 

The ICMR DG said there has been an uptick in cases --first from the south, then west and now from northern India. All these cases are being monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Besides that, ICMR's nationwide respiratory virus sentinel surveillance network is keeping a watch on emerging infections and pathogens, he said.

"Whenever cases increase, we look at three things. It's dependent on three factors with the first being how transmissible it is, conversely how fast the cases are increasing. Previously we saw Covid cases double in two days, but this time it is not that cases are increasing rapidly.

"Secondly, are the new variants evading our previous immunity? When new variants come, they evade immunity -- be it natural or from the vaccine. But there's nothing to worry about at the moment," Dr Behl said.

He also said that the third factor is the percentage of severe cases in all Covid instances.

"Are we getting a very severe disease without comorbidities? As of now, the severity is generally low. There's nothing to worry about. We should be vigilant and we should always be prepared," the ICMR DG asserted.

Dr Behl also informed reporters that the Union Health secretary chaired a meeting on Sunday that was also attended by the director general of health services and himself.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation. We should be vigilant at this moment, but there is no cause to worry. The general public should be vigilant. There is no need to take any such action as of now," he said.

The officer added that the WHO database has been showing that the new variants were not causing severe disease.

"People do not need to take any immediate action. They should follow normal precautions. So, there is nothing special to do right now."

Asked about the need for a booster dose, he said there is no need for vaccination as of now. "India has the capability to make vaccines and if need be, we can make any vaccine in no time."

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 Returns, But No Cause For Alarm
COVID-19 Returns, But No Cause For Alarm
2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India
2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India
'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'
'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'
104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week
104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week
COVID-19: 'It's Not A Panic Situation'
COVID-19: 'It's Not A Panic Situation'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Video: Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid rain havoc in city 0:56

Video: Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid rain...

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod2:20

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD