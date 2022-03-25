News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra college principal alleges 'harassment' over hijab, resigns

Maharashtra college principal alleges 'harassment' over hijab, resigns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 25, 2022 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The principal of a law college in Maharashtra's Palghar district has resigned alleging she had been 'harassed' by the management for wearing a hijab after a controversy over the head scarf erupted in Karnataka, a charge denied by the institution's administration.

IMAGE: Students holding placards stage a sit-in protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the hijab ban in schools and colleges, in Chennai, March 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

In her resignation letter, Battull Hammid, who served as the principal of Viva College of Law in Virar, claimed she was quitting the post as she was feeling uncomfortable and suffocated.

Hammid claimed wearing the hijab had never been an issue before, but it became a matter only after the row in Karnataka.

 

Hammid has alleged that college management had instructed the other staff members not to cooperate with her and even her personal assistant was not helping her with routine work.

The college management, however, has dismissed the allegations, citing that several students from the Dawoodi Bohra community wore hijab and they had never objected to the same.

A few months ago two teachers of a school in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district were prevented from coming to work in hijab.

However, the issue was resolved following the intervention of local leaders and elected representatives who spoke to the state education minister and senior police officials.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why is the hijab being singled out?'
'Why is the hijab being singled out?'
Hijab Row Can Hurt Indian Diplomacy
Hijab Row Can Hurt Indian Diplomacy
Hijab row intensifies in K'taka, CM calls for peace
Hijab row intensifies in K'taka, CM calls for peace
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Shraddha Says It With Her Eyes
Shraddha Says It With Her Eyes
Four out of six under-50 CMs are from the BJP
Four out of six under-50 CMs are from the BJP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation

Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation

Hijab row: BJP shares girls' info, deletes later

Hijab row: BJP shares girls' info, deletes later

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances