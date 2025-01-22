HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nitish withdraws support from BJP government in...

Nitish withdraws support from BJP government in...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 17:09 IST

x

The Janata Dal-United state unit in Manipur has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Biren Singh government and the party has informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The lone JD-U MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said on Wednesday.

 

The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60 member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front and three independents.

In a letter to governor Bhalla, JD-U state president Ksh Biren Singh said, 'In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by the JD-U were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of the JD-U defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal.'

'After the JD-U became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by JD-U... as such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of the JD-U in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker,' it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nitish Won't Let BJP Do A Shinde On Him
Nitish Won't Let BJP Do A Shinde On Him
Will Nitish Dump BJP Again?
Will Nitish Dump BJP Again?
Days after Lalu's offer, comes Nitish's reply
Days after Lalu's offer, comes Nitish's reply
Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer
Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer
New Bihar Governor raises eyebrows by meeting Lalu
New Bihar Governor raises eyebrows by meeting Lalu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cut-Out Queens: Malaika, Kiara, Uorfi

webstory image 2

5 Winter Care Tips For Indoor Plants

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13: 13 Stunning Features You Must Know

VIDEOS

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh3:28

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night1:14

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night

CM Yogi, cabinet ministers take holy dip in Prayagraj Sangam4:10

CM Yogi, cabinet ministers take holy dip in Prayagraj Sangam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD