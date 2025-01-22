Nitish withdraws support from BJP government in...

The Janata Dal-United state unit in Manipur has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Biren Singh government and the party has informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The lone JD-U MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said on Wednesday.

The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60 member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front and three independents.

In a letter to governor Bhalla, JD-U state president Ksh Biren Singh said, 'In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by the JD-U were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of the JD-U defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal.'

'After the JD-U became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by JD-U... as such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of the JD-U in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker,' it added.