New Bihar Governor raises eyebrows by meeting Lalu

New Bihar Governor raises eyebrows by meeting Lalu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 02, 2025 14:33 IST

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday frowned upon questions being raised, in a section of the media, over his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, hours before his swearing in.

IMAGE: Newly appointed Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan meets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khan expressed anguish while interacting with journalists in Patna, after he was administered the oath of office by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran.

He was asked about his visit, Wednesday evening, to the residence of Prasad, shortly after the RJD president's son Tejashwi Yadav, who, incidentally, was also present at the swearing in ceremony, had called on him at the Raj Bhavan.

 

"You tell me one thing. If you visit a place and you have old acquaintances, would you not like to meet them? Likewise, would I not like to spend some time with those whom I have known since 1975, once I am in their city? I wonder what is questionable in this matter," Khan said.

Urging the media 'not to view all things through the prism of politics', Khan said he looked forward to a great tenure in Bihar, where he has come as a 'sevak' (servant).

"Bihar is unparalleled in terms of its glorious history. It also has tremendous potential, if we think in terms of the future," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
