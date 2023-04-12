Nitish, Tejashwi, Rahul, Kharge make first formal attempt at Oppn unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav held a "historic" meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, and decided to bring together as many opposition parties as possible to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh meet at Kharge's residence in New Delhi, April 12, 2023. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Kharge said the opposition will together protect the Constitution and democracy and will unitedly give a new direction to the country.

Rahul Gandhi said the opposition will together develop its vision for the country and present the same before people as they fight the ongoing ideological battle together.

This is the first formal effort in forging an opposition unity ahead of next year's election as the Congress chief would be meeting top leaders of various opposition parties in the coming few days.

"We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties and fight the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this," he told reporters while lauding the efforts of Kumar, Yadav and others sitting along with him.

He said the leaders present at the meeting will work on a common line of thought and asserted that efforts were being made in this regard.

Gandhi termed the meeting as a "historic step" to unite the opposition.

Asked how many opposition parties will come together, he said, "This is a process and we will develop the opposition's vision for the country and all those parties that will come together with us, we will together fight the ongoing ideological fight in the country."

"We will unitedly stand against the attack on institutions, the attack on the country," he said, adding that a very important step has been taken today.

The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

In his remarks, the Bihar chief minister said, "We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly, this has been decided."

"After today's discussions we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "Will preserve the Constitution and save democracy. Rahul Gandhi ji and we met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji and other leaders, reiterated our resolve to raise the voice of the people together and give a new direction to the country."

The leaders also had lunch at Kharge's residence, where Janata Dal-United president Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha were also present.

The JD-U, RJD and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Kumar arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to meet a slew of opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital.

Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders including M K Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray recently, in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He is likely to hold discussions with other top opposition leaders in the coming days.