HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nitish snaps as women leave event during his address

Nitish snaps as women leave event during his address

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 23:33 IST

x

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flew into a rage on Thursday when he saw a group of women leaving while he was waxing eloquent about steps taken by his government for them.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a Jan Sabha during the ongoing Samridhi Yatra, in Siwan on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Why are all you ladies running away? How would you know what is being done for you if you do not stay back and listen?" snapped the longest serving CM of the state, who turns 76 in less than two months.

He was addressing a function in Siwan district, which he visited as part of the state-wide 'Samriddhi Yatra', launched a week ago.

 

Projects worth Rs 202 crore were launched by the chief minister in Siwan. While the foundation stone was laid for 40 projects worth Rs 157 crore, another 31 projects worth Rs 45 crore were inaugurated.

Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal-United and takes pride in having done a lot for empowering women, which has also made him popular with the state's women voters, was accompanied by his deputy Samrat Choudhary, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, among others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'
'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'
Who Said Nitish Kumar Is Ill?
Who Said Nitish Kumar Is Ill?
'Nitish Kumar Owes An Apology To The Lady'
'Nitish Kumar Owes An Apology To The Lady'
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...
Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at MGNREGA Workers Convention1:03

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at...

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care & Emergency hospital in Haridwar1:13

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care &...

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment2:41

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO