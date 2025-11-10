Who Said Nitish Kumar Is Ill?

Despite claims that he is tired and unwell, Nitish Kumar has addressed 84 election rallies, urging voters to give him 'one more chance'.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an election rally in Rajoun, November 3, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

Contrary to Opposition leaders' claims that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not well, he addressed 84 rallies for the two-phase Bihar assembly polls this election cycle.

Nitish Kumar, who is also president of the Janata Dal-United, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, addressed three to four election rallies a day on an average since the third week of October.

"Nitish Kumar traveled to 73 rallies by helicopter and 11 by road. He also held a few road shows in support of NDA candidates," says senior JD-U leader Rajeev Ranjan.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally in Muzaffarpur.

"Nitish Kumar has exposed the lies and misinformation spread by (Rashtriya Janata Dal leader) Tejashwi Yadav and (Jan Suraaj Party founder) Prashant Kishor," asserts JD-U Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

"Our party has been saying that Nitishji is healthy and fully fit. Opposition leaders have been targeting him wrongly, the truth is that Nitishji is active and working as usual."

"Only a healthy and active man can address so many rallies," says Neeraj Kumar. "Nitishji will also lead the next government."

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna.

During the election campaign, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, targeted Nitish Kumar by declaring that the CM is 'no longer fit to run Bihar'.

Nitish Kumar has 'become 'tired mentally and physically and is no longer capable of leading Bihar,' Prashant Kishor also asserted repeatedly.

Questions have been raised about Nitish Kumar's well being following his unusual behaviour at public functions since last year.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff