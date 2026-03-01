HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » JD(U) MP Seeks Assurance for Bihari Workers in West Asia Amidst Tensions

JD(U) MP Seeks Assurance for Bihari Workers in West Asia Amidst Tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 18:41 IST

x

Amidst rising tensions in West Asia, a JD(U) MP is urging the Indian government to prioritize the safety and potential evacuation of the Bihari diaspora.

Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Key Points

  • JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has contacted the External Affairs Minister regarding the safety of the Bihari diaspora in West Asia.
  • Concerns arise from escalating tensions in the region following strikes on Iran.
  • The MP urged the Centre to take swift measures for the safe return of Indian citizens, including those from Bihar.
  • The External Affairs Minister assured that the Centre is in contact with regional governments and Indian embassies are working to safeguard Indian nationals.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday said that he has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the safety of Bihari diaspora in West Asia.

Expressing concern over the situation in the region following the US and Israel's strikes on Iran, he urged the Centre to take "swift and effective measures" to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens, including those from Bihar.

 

"I have been receiving anxious calls from families worried about the safety of their loved ones," he said.

Government Response to Safety Concerns

Jha said Jaishankar assured him that the Centre was in constant touch with governments across the region and that Indian embassies are working around the clock to safeguard the welfare of the Indian nationals, including those from Bihar.

He expressed confidence that the Centre will take necessary steps without delay once conditions stabilise.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Urges Centre to Protect Stranded Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict
Karnataka Urges Centre to Protect Stranded Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict
India Working to Safely Evacuate Citizens from Middle East Amid Conflict
India Working to Safely Evacuate Citizens from Middle East Amid Conflict
Karnataka Govt Assures Safety of Kannadigas Amid Middle East Conflict
Karnataka Govt Assures Safety of Kannadigas Amid Middle East Conflict
Azad Concerned Over Escalating Middle East Conflict, Urges Restraint
Azad Concerned Over Escalating Middle East Conflict, Urges Restraint
UP Families Anxious as US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Middle East Conflict Fears
UP Families Anxious as US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Middle East Conflict Fears

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO