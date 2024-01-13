News
INDIA parties may take a decision on convenor today

INDIA parties may take a decision on convenor today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2024 00:16 IST
Top leaders of parties of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold discussions on January 13 on strengthening the alliance, chalking out a strategy on seat-sharing and deciding whether to have a convenor of the grouping, sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Leaders from various parties attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai, September 1, 2023. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will not be part of the virtual meeting on Saturday morning as she is preoccupied with prior engagements, they said.

The sources said that discussions would be held on appointing a convenor of the opposition alliance. They added that the Janata Dal-United wants Nitish Kumar as the convenor which is being opposed by the TMC.

 

This is the second such attempt to hold a virtual meeting as the previous attempt a few days ago did not materialise, the sources added.

A TMC source said the party was informed about the meeting on Friday evening, and the West Bengal chief minister has some pre-scheduled appointments due to which she may not attend.

The TMC had also offered that the meeting could be held next week.

The source added that the party remains committed to the INDIA bloc and defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom at 11.30 am on January 13, 2024.

'They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal day after tomorrow, and other important matters,' he said.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of INDIA to take on the BJP and defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, there are many issues which are yet to be resolved within the alliance, including that of appointing a convenor.

Seat-sharing talks with members of the opposition bloc have also not been fruitful so far due to claims and counter-claims on the seats.

The sources said the leaders of the various parties would be meeting to iron out these differences and strengthen the bloc further.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
