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Nitish Kumar steps down, makes way for BJP-Led government in Bihar

Source: PTI
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April 14, 2026 15:51 IST

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Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar's chief minister signals a major political shift, and leads to the first BJP-led government in the state and reshaping Bihar's political landscape.

Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister of Bihar, and recommends the dissolution of his cabinet.
  • The resignation paves the way for the first BJP-led government in Bihar.
  • The BJP, with 89 MLAs, is the single largest party in the Bihar assembly and will elect its legislature party leader.
  • The NDA coalition in Bihar has 202 MLAs, including JD-U, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, and Hindustani Awam Morcha members.
  • Union minister Shivraj Singh Choudhan will oversee the BJP legislature party leader's election.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as Bihar chief minister. He submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. 

 

Prior to this, Nitish Kumar had recommended the dissolution of his cabinet, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said. 

At the cabinet meeting in the morning Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, informed his ministerial colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters. 

"It was a very emotional moment for all of us. He informed us about his decision. The CM recommended dissolution of the cabinet during the meeting," the state minister said. 

Political Implications of Kumar's Resignation

Kumar’s resignation paves the way for the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar. 

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, with 89 MLAs, will elect its legislature party leader at its office in Patna. 

Union minister Shivraj Singh Choudhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board has named central observer for the legislature party leader's election, is expected to fly down for the purpose. 

The 202-strong NDA includes 85 MLAs of the JD-U, besides 19 of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and five of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively. 

In addition, there are five MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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