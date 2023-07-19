News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish breaks silence, says not unhappy with INDIA

Nitish breaks silence, says not unhappy with INDIA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 19, 2023 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied reports that he was dissatisfied with the opposition conclave held in Bengaluru for not being made the convenor of the newly formed alliance.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar exchange greetings during the second day of the joint Opposition meeting, as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal look on, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The meeting was very fruitful and we all are very happy with the outcome. I could not attend the press conference after the conclave as I had to come back to Patna. My effort is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and now things are taking shape," the Janata Dal-United leader said.

 

Soon after the conclave attended by 26 parties across the country, BJP leader Sushil Modi had claimed that Kumar returned to Patna without attending the press meet as he was 'upset' over not being made the convenor of the alliance.

Kumar asked, "Who takes Sushil Modi seriously?"

The opposition alliance formed at the conclave named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Joint resolution of 26 Opposition parties says...
Joint resolution of 26 Opposition parties says...
'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for Oppn alliance INDIA
'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for Oppn alliance INDIA
Did You Just Join The NDA, Ajitdada?
Did You Just Join The NDA, Ajitdada?
Demand to discuss Manipur in Parl non-negotiable: Cong
Demand to discuss Manipur in Parl non-negotiable: Cong
Ashes Photos: England vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1
Ashes Photos: England vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1
In alliance season, these 11 parties sit on the fence
In alliance season, these 11 parties sit on the fence
SC's 3-judge bench to hear pleas on marital rape
SC's 3-judge bench to hear pleas on marital rape
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

In alliance season, these 11 parties sit on the fence

In alliance season, these 11 parties sit on the fence

Mamata, Rahul proposed the name INDIA for alliance

Mamata, Rahul proposed the name INDIA for alliance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances