Rediff.com  » News » Nitish backstabbed BJP as he wants to be PM: Amit Shah

Nitish backstabbed BJP as he wants to be PM: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2022 15:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar backstabbed the Bharatiya Janata Party to join hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, in order to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during BJP's Jan Bhavna rally, in Purnea, on Friday, September 23, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Asserting that the BJP will form a government with full majority in the state, Shah alleged that Kumar does not have any ideology, so he gave up socialism in favour of caste-based politics.

 

"Nitish-ji, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan. BJP will form a government with full majority after the 2025 assembly polls," Shah claimed at his party's rally in Purnea.

"We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress," he added.

He said the Bihar chief minister has only one ideology -- 'my chair should remain intact'.

Shah, who is on his two-day visit to Seemanchal region of Bihar, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with MPs, MLAs and leaders of different cells of the party.

It is his first visit to Bihar after the political upheaval last month robbed the BJP of power in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
