HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nitin Nabin Makes His NDA Debut

Nitin Nabin Makes His NDA Debut

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2026 14:27 IST

x

Bharatiya Janata Party national President Nitin Nabin -- whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his 'boss' -- made his debut at the National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party meeting at the GMC Balayogi auditorium in the Parliament library building, New Delhi, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior NDA leaders.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin being garlanded at NDA Parliamentary party meeting

IMAGE: BJP national President Nitin Nabin flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit A Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

PM Modi with BJP National President Nitin Nabin and NDA leaders

IMAGE: Modi with Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and other NDA leaders during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

PM Modi with BJP National President Nitin Nabin at NDA meeting

IMAGE: Modi with Nitin Nabin during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

PM Modi waves to NDA party leaders at parliamentary meeting

IMAGE: Modi greets NDA leaders as he arrives for the Parliamentary party meeting. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi greets after being garlanded at NDA meeting

IMAGE: Modi with NDA leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?
Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
BJP's Nitin Babu Rises In the Land of Nitish Babu
BJP's Nitin Babu Rises In the Land of Nitish Babu
Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin
Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin
The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin
The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point1:10

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point

Shahid and Tripti Step Out to Promote 'O Romeo'0:32

Shahid and Tripti Step Out to Promote 'O Romeo'

Watch PM Modi's Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Reporters on India-US Trade Deal0:56

Watch PM Modi's Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Reporters on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO