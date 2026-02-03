Nitin Nabin Makes His NDA Debut

Bharatiya Janata Party national President Nitin Nabin -- whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his 'boss' -- made his debut at the National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party meeting at the GMC Balayogi auditorium in the Parliament library building, New Delhi, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior NDA leaders.

IMAGE: BJP national President Nitin Nabin flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit A Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and other NDA leaders during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with Nitin Nabin during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi greets NDA leaders as he arrives for the Parliamentary party meeting. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with NDA leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff