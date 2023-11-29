News
Rediff.com  » News » NIT Srinagar student booked for sharing abusive video on social media

NIT Srinagar student booked for sharing abusive video on social media

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 29, 2023 18:05 IST
The police on Wednesday said it has filed a case for promoting religious enmity between communities against a student of the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar for allegedly sharing a derogatory video on social media.

IMAGE: A view of NIT Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Students had protested at the NIT in the Nigeen locality of Srinagar alleging the social media post hurt their religious sentiments.

 

The FIR was registered under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), and 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) of the IPC against the student.

The charges carry imprisonment of up to three years.

“The police have taken cognisance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar. Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered in PS Nigeen,” the Srinagar police said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday evening, the inspector general of police, Kashmir, VK Birdi said the police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action.

“We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on," the IGP said.

He said the student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube.

The police have appealed to the people to desist from spreading rumours/false information.

“They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” the police said in the post on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
