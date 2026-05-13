NIT Rourkela To Offer New Courses In Emerging Technologies

NIT Rourkela is set to launch four new academic programmes in 2026-27, focusing on high-demand fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum technologies to prepare students for the future of technology.

Key Points NIT Rourkela introduces new B Tech and M Tech programmes in emerging technology fields.

The new programmes align with the National Education Policy 2020, focusing on interdisciplinary education.

B Tech programmes include Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Physics.

M Tech programmes focus on Semiconductor Devices and Technology, and Machine Learning and Signal Analysis.

The programmes aim to build a skilled workforce for India's growing deep-tech and knowledge economy.

The NIT Rourkela has launched four new academic programmes for the 2026-27 session aimed at building a skilled workforce in emerging areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing, officials said.

The institute will now offer two B Tech programmes -- in Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Physics -- along with two M Tech degrees -- in Semiconductor Devices and Technology, and Machine Learning and Signal Analysis.

New Programmes Aligned with National Education Policy

According to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, the new additions have been designed in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and seek to strengthen interdisciplinary education, advanced research and industry-oriented learning.

Dean (Academic) Prof Ashok Kumar Turuk said the programmes reflect the growing importance of subjects such as physics and mathematics in powering emerging technologies and industrial transformation.

"Aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, the future of higher education lies in multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, skill integration and research-driven innovation," he said.

"These programs represent an important step towards building a future-ready workforce for India's growing deep-tech and knowledge economy," Turuk added.

B Tech in Mathematics and Computing

The B Tech in Mathematics and Computing programme, offered by the Department of Mathematics, will cover areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cryptography, statistical modelling and advanced computing. The inaugural batch will admit 25 students through JEE Main.

Head of the Department Prof Manas Ranjan Tripathy said the programme aims to prepare students for careers in AI and machine learning (ML), software development, fintech, cybersecurity, data analytics and research.

"Mathematics today is far beyond conventional calculations and theoretical learning; it has become the foundation of artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, quantitative finance, cryptography, advanced computing and digital technologies," Tripathy said.

Engineering Physics and Semiconductor Technology Programmes

The Department of Physics and Astronomy has introduced two programmes -- BTech in Engineering Physics and MTech in Semiconductor Devices and Technology.

The Engineering Physics programme will focus on areas including quantum technologies, semiconductor devices, photonics, nanotechnology, materials science, cryogenics, optoelectronics, spintronics, astronomy and space technology, high-energy physics, and biophysics, among others. Admissions for the first batch of 25 students will be through JEE Main.

The MTech programme in Semiconductor Devices and Technology will train students in semiconductor devices, IC fabrication, wafer technology, packaging technologies and simulation techniques. The inaugural batch will have 15 seats and admissions will be through GATE.

Focus on Strategic Technology Sectors

Head of the Department Prof Jyoti Prakash Kar said the programmes are aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission, National Quantum Mission and National Space Mission and aim to support research and workforce development in strategic technology sectors.

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering has also launched an MTech in Machine Learning and Signal Analysis with an intake of 12 students through GATE.

The programme will focus on deep learning, speech and image processing, autonomous systems, wireless communication and biomedical signal analysis, the institute said.