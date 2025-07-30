NISAR satellite launched by ISRO and NASA

Marking ISRO's maiden collaboration with NASA, a GSLV rocket on Wednesday blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport to place the NISAR earth observation satellite, jointly developed by the two space agencies, in an intended orbit.

The 51.7 metre tall three stage GSLV F-16 rocket soared into the skies at the end of a 27.30 hour countdown, carrying the 2,393 kg satellite. The launch vehicle majestically lifted-off from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

The GSLV rocket is slated to place the satellite in the Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit after a near 19-minute journey, and at an altitude of 745 km.

NISAR has been developed for microwave imaging purpose globally and it carries L-Band radar provided by NASA and S-band designed by ISRO with a capability to acquire fully polarimetric and interferometric data.

The mission objective is to study land and ice deformation, land ecosystems and oceanic regions in the areas of common interest to the scientific communities of the United States of America and India.