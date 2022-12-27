Nirmala Sitharaman likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences with minor stomach infection, is likely to be discharged from the institute on Wednesday, sources said.

The minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday with a minor stomach infection and is recovering.

The Union government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year.

Sitharaman has held pre-budget meetings to elicit views of various sections including representatives of chambers of commerce and industry.

Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10.