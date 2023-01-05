Nirbhaya's Mother Meets Anjali's Mother

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 5 kilometres at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
On Wednesday, Asha Devi, whose daughter was brutally murdered in the capital 10 years ago, met Anjali's mother in an encounter that won't leave you dry eyed. Two woman whose young daughters were killed by a cruelty that has shocked a nation.
IMAGE: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi meets Anjali's family at Mangolpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Asha Devi consoles Anjali's family. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Anjali's mother wails outside the cremation ground at Budh Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday where her daughter's last rites were performed. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meets Anjali's family at her residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Anshika, Anjali's sister, fainted during Sisodia's visit. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A forensic team conducts an inspection of the car allegedly involved in Anjali's death at the Sultanpuri police station on Wednesday. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo
IMAGE: The crime scene investigators at work. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party supporters during a candelight vigil in New Delhi on Wednesday in Anjali's memory, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com