Nirbhaya's Mother Meets Anjali's Mother

Nirbhaya's Mother Meets Anjali's Mother

By REDIFF NEWS
January 05, 2023 14:35 IST


Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 5 kilometres at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

On Wednesday, Asha Devi, whose daughter was brutally murdered in the capital 10 years ago, met Anjali's mother in an encounter that won't leave you dry eyed. Two woman whose young daughters were killed by a cruelty that has shocked a nation.

 

IMAGE: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi meets Anjali's family at Mangolpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Asha Devi consoles Anjali's family. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anjali's mother wails outside the cremation ground at Budh Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday where her daughter's last rites were performed. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meets Anjali's family at her residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anshika, Anjali's sister, fainted during Sisodia's visit. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A forensic team conducts an inspection of the car allegedly involved in Anjali's death at the Sultanpuri police station on Wednesday. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The crime scene investigators at work. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party supporters during a candelight vigil in New Delhi on Wednesday in Anjali's memory, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
