News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nigerian national is Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Nigerian national is Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2022 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case with a 22-year-old African woman testing positive for the infection, official sources said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago.

She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive.

 

She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection.

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Monkeypox in India: All you need to know about virus
Monkeypox in India: All you need to know about virus
Strengthen health measures for monkeypox: WHO
Strengthen health measures for monkeypox: WHO
Centre holds meeting of experts on monkeypox
Centre holds meeting of experts on monkeypox
PIX: Nikhat sports PM's autograph on boxing gloves
PIX: Nikhat sports PM's autograph on boxing gloves
Rushdie once complained about 'too much security'
Rushdie once complained about 'too much security'
Aaditya hits the road to salvage Sena after rebellion
Aaditya hits the road to salvage Sena after rebellion
'Not Muslim': Caste panel gives clean chit to Wankhede
'Not Muslim': Caste panel gives clean chit to Wankhede
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How can you catch monkeypox? Govt lists dos/don'ts

How can you catch monkeypox? Govt lists dos/don'ts

India forms monkeypox taskforce after patient's death

India forms monkeypox taskforce after patient's death

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances