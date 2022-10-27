News
Rediff.com  » News » Centre hands over Coimbatore car blast case to NIA

Centre hands over Coimbatore car blast case to NIA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 27, 2022 17:25 IST
The Centre on Thursday decided to hand over to the National Investigation Agency the probe into the recent blast near a temple in Coimbatore, officials said.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the car explosion site in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, October 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the Sunday blast in which an engineer was killed.

"The Union home ministry decided to hand over the Coimbatore blast case to the NIA," an official said.

 

The Tamil Nadu government said the decision to recommend the probe handover to the central anti-terror agency was taken as there is involvement of factors "extraneous to the state" and "possible international links".

On Sunday, a car loaded with two gas cylinders exploded near a temple in Coimbatore. It was being driven by one Jameesha Mubin, a 29-year-old engineering graduate.

Mubin had attempted to get past a police check post near the temple, but fled after failing to do so, state police chief C Sylendra Babu told reporters on Monday.

The police arrested five people who had been in contact with Mubin, and charged them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mubin was under the NIA radar in 2019 in the aftermath of the Easter bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, but no case was filed against him, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
