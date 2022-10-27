News
Rediff.com  » News » TN police arrest 6th suspect in Coimbatore blast case

TN police arrest 6th suspect in Coimbatore blast case

Source: PTI
October 27, 2022 12:53 IST
The police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the car explosion case in Coimbatore, taking the total number to six.

IMAGE: The suspects arrested in connection with the LPG cylinder explosion case being brought for medical examination under heavy security, at Coimbatore Government Hospital, October 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The arrested man -- Afsar Khan, a local resident -- had reportedly played a major role in sourcing explosive materials seized from the house of Jamesha Mubin, the victim in the car explosion here on October 23, on the eve of Deepavali.

The 28-year old Khan is a relative of Mubin and had helped purchase a large quantity of explosive materials from e-commerce platforms, the police said.

 

Khan fell in the police dragnet after he was questioned on suspicion for more than five hours and a search of his house which led to the seizure of a laptop on Wednesday, which was sent to cyber analysis. This resulted in his arrest on Thursday  morning, the police said.

The police had earlier arrested five persons in connection with the explosion under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, even as senior officials of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) are camping in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the police began interrogation of the five accused -- Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Azharuddin, Muhammad Riyas, Muhammed Nawaz and Firoz Ismail -- as the 5th judicial magistrate granted three days custody of the accused.

On October 23, 75-kg explosives were seized from the residence of 29-year old Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded. The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple on a car in Tamil Nadu's western textile city and he had allegedly tried to evade a police check post. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
