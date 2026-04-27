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NIA Takes Custody Of LeT Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 15:01 IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized control of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module case in Jammu and Kashmir, taking custody of five arrested terrorists, including Pakistani nationals, to further investigate the network's operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo/span>

Photograph: ANI Photo/span>

Key Points

  • NIA takes over investigation of interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module.
  • Five arrested terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, are in NIA custody.
  • The arrests include a terrorist on the run for 16 years.
  • Probe reveals a deep-rooted LeT network providing logistics and financial support.
  • NIA secured custody of the accused through a special NIA court in Jammu.

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the case related to the recent unearthing of an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and secured custody of five arrested terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, for questioning on Monday, officials said.

Key Arrests in LeT Terror Module Case

On April 7, Jammu and Kashmir police achieved a major success in its counter-terror campaign by arresting five LeT operatives, including Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who has been on the run for 16 years and was able to set up bases outside the union territory.

 

Besides Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib and three Srinagar residents - - Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama - - were also arrested in the major operation that involved police in Jammu and Kashmir as well as central agencies.

NIA Investigation and Court Remand

The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.

After taking over the case for further investigation, the Agency produced the arrested terrorists before the special NIA court in Jammu on Monday, the officials said.

The court remanded all five accused terrorists to the Agency's custody, officials said. While the two Pakistani nationals were granted two-day remand, the three local terrorists were sent to 15-day custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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