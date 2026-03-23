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Home  » News » NIA Intensifies Red Fort Blast Investigation with J&K Raids

NIA Intensifies Red Fort Blast Investigation with J&K Raids

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 21:14 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its probe into the Red Fort car bombing with extensive raids across Jammu and Kashmir, seeking to unravel the terror plot and bring all perpetrators to justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The NIA conducted searches at nine locations across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir related to the Red Fort car bomb blast case.
  • Digital devices were seized during the raids and sent for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.
  • Eleven accused have been arrested to date for their roles in the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people.
  • The investigation revealed that Umar Un Nabi, who died in the explosion, masterminded the blast conspiracy.
  • The NIA is working to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the terror attack and identify other individuals involved.

The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into the Red Fort car bomb blast case.

The NIA, which is pursuing various leads in the case, searched nine locations across six districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Jammu, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Handwara.

 

Several digital devices were seized during the raids and sent for forensic analysis, a statement issued by the counter-terror agency said.

A total of 11 accused have been arrested till date for their roles in the deadly blast that shook the national capital on November 10, 2025, killing 13 persons.

Umar Un Nabi, a doctor and assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad who blew up an explosive-laden car outside the monument, was also killed in the explosion.

The NIA found during investigation that Umar had masterminded the blast conspiracy in coordination with arrested co-accused and others, the statement said.

The agency is continuing with its efforts to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the terror attack and to identify others involved in the plot to spread mayhem and destabilise the country, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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