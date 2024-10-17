News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Trudeau's own admission tells the value of charges: India

Trudeau's own admission tells the value of charges: India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 17, 2024 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Thursday said the current diplomatic row with Canada has been precipitated by the Justin Trudeau government's "baseless" allegations, and reiterated that "no evidence" has been shared in support of Ottawa's serious allegations against New Delhi.

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: Justin Trudeau on Facebook

At his weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's own admission during a public inquiry tells the value of allegations levelled against India.

Testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, Trudeau on Wednesday acknowledged that he had only intelligence and no "hard evidentiary proof" when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

 

The MEA early on Thursday reacted to this and said what it has heard only "confirms" New Delhi's consistent stand that Canada has "presented us no evidence" in support of the serious allegations Ottawa chose to level against India and Indian diplomats.

During the briefing, Jaiswal reiterated that so far no evidence has been shared by Canada.

"The current crisis (in India-Canada relationship) has been precipitated by the Trudeau government's baseless allegations," he said.

In response to another query, Jaiswal said there are 26 extradition requests from India pending with the Canadian side for a decade or so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India wants to prove that Canada doesn't...: Trudeau
India wants to prove that Canada doesn't...: Trudeau
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'No proof, just...': Trudeau's big admission on Nijjar
'No proof, just...': Trudeau's big admission on Nijjar
MI May Retain Rohit Ahead Of IPL Auction
MI May Retain Rohit Ahead Of IPL Auction
How India's Batters Crumbled...
How India's Batters Crumbled...
'India ban' in Pakistan dressing room?
'India ban' in Pakistan dressing room?
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 4.7%
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 4.7%
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'

'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'

Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play

Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances