NIA gets mail threatening 'Taliban attack' in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency has received an email claiming that a person linked to the Taliban will carry out an "attack" in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The probe agency's Mumbai office received the threat mail on Thursday, following which the city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad were alerted, an official said.

According to the police, the email address used to send the threat message had "CIA" in it and the sender claimed that a person connected with the Taliban would carry out an attack in the city.

The IP (internet protocol) address of the sender has been traced to Pakistan, said the official.

A similar mail was sent to the federal agency last month as well. The police conducted a probe and did not find any substance in it, he said.

The police suspect this might be a mischief, as such mails were sent to the probe agency earlier as well, the official added.