NIA charges 2 HuT men for plotting to establish Islamic caliphate in India

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two men for allegedly conspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in India, besides spreading terror in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, it said in a statement.

IMAGE: Suspected Hizb-Ut-Tahrir men being produced before the court after arrest by Madhya Pradesh ATS and NIA, in Bhopal, May 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the National Investigation Agency investigation, the accused were actively involved in recruiting "daris/students" to "secret classes" of the Hizb ut Tahrir terror organisation.

In its chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, Poonamallee, Chennai, Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and preparing to undertake terrorist acts to promote the HuT ideology in Tamil Nadu and other places.

"They had also conducted Bayan (religious exposition) classes and had made several short films to further the organisation's anti-India ideology on social media platforms. They had further organised an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the legally established government in India through violent jihad and war," according to the NIA statement.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had conspired with self-styled HuT office-bearers to propagate the outfit's ideology, aimed at establishing an Islamic caliphate in India and enforcing the Sharia-based draft constitution written by HuT founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, it said.