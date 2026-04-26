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Key Arrest In West Bengal Bomb Blast Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 19:02 IST

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The National Investigation Agency has made a significant arrest in the West Bengal bomb explosion case, bringing a key suspect into custody following a deadly incident.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The NIA arrested Ahidul Islam Molla, a key suspect in the West Bengal bomb explosion case.
  • The explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village resulted in one death and three serious injuries.
  • NIA investigations revealed Molla was a co-conspirator involved in bomb preparation and evidence destruction.
  • The bombs exploded during preparation, killing one of the accused.

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested a prime accused in the West Bengal bomb explosion case, in which one person was killed and three others were seriously injured last month.

Accused Arrested in South 24 Parganas

The accused, Ahidul Islam Molla of Bijoyganj Bazar area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was arrested following detailed examination of his role in the explosion that took place at Dakshin Bamunia village, a statement issued by the NIA said.

 

NIA Investigation Uncovers Conspiracy

NIA investigations have revealed that Ahidul Islam was a co-conspirator in the crime, involving preparation of bombs and destruction of evidence, the statement said.

The bombs had exploded while being prepared as part of the conspiracy, killing one of the accused involved in the crime, it added.

Earlier, the West Bengal Police arrested an accused in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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