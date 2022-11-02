News
NIA announces reward for info on Karnataka BJP activist's killers

NIA announces reward for info on Karnataka BJP activist's killers

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 17:35 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia, has announced a cash reward to those who provide clues regarding the whereabouts of four accused in the case.

IMAGE: The body of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified people, brought to his native village Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, July 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NIA, which has been probing case for the last two months, was not able to trace the four accused, who were members of the banned Popular Front of India.

 

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for information regarding Mohammad Mustafa Bellare and Tufail Madikeri, while cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for those providing clues about Ummar Farooq Sullia and Aboobakker Siddique Bellare.

Posters released by the agency said people are requested to provide information on the accused at the office of the NIA, Bengaluru, and that the names of informers will be kept confidential.

BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by assailants near his poultry shop at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the night of July 26.

Source: PTI
 
