NHRC Seeks Report On Septic Tank Deaths In Odisha

Following the tragic deaths of six individuals in an Odisha septic tank, the National Human Rights Commission is demanding a comprehensive report, highlighting critical human rights concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six people died in Gauda Karlakhunta village after inhaling toxic fumes in a septic tank.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, citing serious human rights concerns.

The NHRC has issued notices to Odisha's chief secretary and Kalahandi's superintendent of police.

The NHRC seeks a detailed report within two weeks, including investigation status and compensation details.

The country's apex human rights body has sought a detailed report from the Odisha chief secretary and the Kalahandi superintendent of police within two weeks on the death of six people allegedly due to asphyxiation in a septic tank.

The incident occurred on May 26 when masons opened the septic tank in Gauda Karlakhunta village for some construction work, and one of them accidentally fell inside. The others entered the tank to rescue the man and inhaled the toxic fumes.

NHRC Intervention in Septic Tank Tragedy

Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that the incident raises a serious concern over the violation of human rights.

Demanding Accountability and Investigation

"Therefore, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary, Government of Odisha, and the Superintendent of Police, Kalahandi, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks," an official release said.

Report Details Requested by NHRC

The NHRC said the report should include the status of the investigation into the incident, the health of the injured worker, as well as compensation disbursement to the victims.