Rediff.com  » News » NGO files PIL on Silkyara tunnel rescue, HC seeks govt reply in 48 hrs

NGO files PIL on Silkyara tunnel rescue, HC seeks govt reply in 48 hrs

Source: PTI
November 20, 2023 22:08 IST
The Uttarakhand high court on Monday sought replies from the state government and central agencies within 48 hours on the ongoing operation and measures taken to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi for more than a week.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed, trapping a number of workers underneath, Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court's direction came on a PIL related to the rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel. It was filed by Dehradun-based NGO, Samadhan.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumari Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, while hearing the PIL, asked the state government to submit its reply to the court within 48 hours.      

 

The high court has also issued notices to the disaster management secretary, public works department, central government, and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for November 22.       

In its PIL, the NGO said the workers are trapped inside the tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarkashi district since November 12, but the government has been unable to rescue them.

It alleged that the government and the executive body are playing with the lives of the people trapped in the tunnel.        

Every day experiments are being done for rescue operations but none have been successful so far, the plea stated. It was also demanded in the PIL that a criminal case be registered in the matter and it be probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The NGO in its petition also noted that before such work of tunnel construction is undertaken, necessary rescue items such as pipes, generators and machines, should be provided.

The PIL alleged that at the time of construction of the tunnel, geological investigation of the area was not done properly.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
India squad for Aus T20Is: Surya to lead; Axar returns
6-inch pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara tunnel
Funding winter for Indian startups may end by March
Former Pak players hail India's World Cup run
