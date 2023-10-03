News
NewsClick journalists raided amid China fund row

NewsClick journalists raided amid China fund row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2023 10:24 IST
Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday morning conducted raids at the places of news portal NewsClick and its journalists, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier also conducted raids at the firm's premises probing its sources of funding. The Special Cell is conducting raids on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency.

 

Police recovered the dump data of laptops and mobile phones of some journalists of NewsClick. The Special Cell has registered a new case and started investigation, officials said.

Abhisar Sharma, a senior journalist, wrote on X, "Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Ä'minent citizens write to Prez, CJI against Newsclick
IT raids: 'Attempt to stifle independent journalism'
Romila, Naseer among 750 citizens to back NewsClick
Kerala Catholic priest joins BJP, suspended as vicar
Move to push firms away from in-house RTAs on cards
Jaiswal ton helps India down Nepal to enter semis
Asian Games: India win historic bronze in men's canoe
ED probing website named by NYT for foreign funding

BJP flaunts NYT report to link Cong to China, portal

