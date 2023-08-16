News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Romila, Naseer, Dreze among 750 citizens to come out in support of NewsClick

Romila, Naseer, Dreze among 750 citizens to come out in support of NewsClick

Source: PTI
August 16, 2023 23:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 750 eminent citizens, including historian Romila Thapar, economist Jean Dreze and actor Naseeruddin Shah, on Wednesday came out in support of a news website which is alleged to have received dubious funds to spread Chinese propaganda.

The allegation was levelled against NewsClick following a report in the New York Times.

Expressing solidarity with NewsClick, the group of more than 750 citizens said in a statement, "The hounding of NewsClick is an attack on the freedom of expression enshrined in our Constitution."

"It is an attack on the conscientious role of independent journalism in a democracy to inform its readers about the government's failings and to hold the government accountable," said the statement signed by Zoya Hasan, Jayati Ghosh, Harsh Mander, N Ram, Bezwada Wilson, Aruna Roy, Colin Gonsalves, Prashant Bhushan, Anand Patwardhan and Ratna Pathak Shah among others.

 

It said the New York Times report "does not allege any violation of the law by NewsClick".

The report was also raised in Parliament when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the funds pumped into NewsClick were used to create an anti-India environment and that he had documents pertaining to e-mail exchanges between Left leader Prakash Karat and American billionaire Neville Roy Singham.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had also alleged that China, NewsClick and the Congress are linked to an "anti-India umbilical cord". The BJP leader had cited a report in the New York Times which claimed that companies linked to China were funding the news portal.

The Enforcement Directorate, as part of its criminal investigation against NewsClick, its promoters and others, is probing alleged fraudulent foreign funds infusion of more than Rs 86 crore from entities linked to Singham into its holding company (PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd).

The agency had first raided the premises of NewsClick in Saidulajab area of the national capital in September 2021 on charges of money laundering and since then the probe is continuing besides the litigation between the two sides in the Delhi high court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED moves HC for vacating protection to NewsClick
ED moves HC for vacating protection to NewsClick
ED probing website named by NYT for foreign funding
ED probing website named by NYT for foreign funding
Ä'minent citizens write to Prez, CJI against Newsclick
Ä'minent citizens write to Prez, CJI against Newsclick
Will exit INDIA if Cong goes solo in Delhi polls: AAP
Will exit INDIA if Cong goes solo in Delhi polls: AAP
Visa issues put Jena's Worlds participation in doubt
Visa issues put Jena's Worlds participation in doubt
Held in-depth, positive and constructive talks: China
Held in-depth, positive and constructive talks: China
'If Kohli was skipper, India would be ready for WC'
'If Kohli was skipper, India would be ready for WC'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP flaunts NYT report to link Cong to China, portal

BJP flaunts NYT report to link Cong to China, portal

Court seeks Newsclick stand on ED plea in PMLA case

Court seeks Newsclick stand on ED plea in PMLA case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances