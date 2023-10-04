News
Rediff.com  » News » NewsClick editor, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

NewsClick editor, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Source: PTI
October 04, 2023 11:53 IST
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda, were sent to seven days of police remand, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: NewsClick editor Prabir Puryakastha arrives at the Delhi police special cell's office, October 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The police on Tuesday searched more than 30 locations, and questioned several journalists in connection with the case and arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty.

A senior officer said both were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody.

 

The police sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi on Tuesday. Officials earlier said 46 "suspects" were questioned and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents were taken away for examination.

The searches began in the morning and were concentrated in the Delhi-NCR.

Among those questioned were journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta as well as historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology & Development.

After being questioned for over six hours, they were allowed to go.

