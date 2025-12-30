7 Cities With The Most Five-Star Hotels

Luxury hospitality is always reaching new heights, whether it is first class flying, exotic dining or five-star stays.

But a handful of cities in the world have more fancy hotels than any other places, according to a list released by from Condé Nast Traveler magazine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bentley Hotel Old City

1. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul tops the list with a remarkable 201 five-star hotels! Their hotels reflect a seamless fusion of rich heritage and contemporary indulgence. Is it on your travel wish list?

Notable hotels include: Çırağan Palace Kempinski (a former Ottoman palace), Raffles Istanbul, Shangri-La Bosphorus, Swissôtel The Bosphorus, The St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, Bentley Hotel Old City, Gleam Collection Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea, Radisson Residences Vadistanbul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Ritz-Carlton

2. Shanghai, China

The financial heart of China is not just about skyscrapers, bustling markets, busy streets. Its 201 five-star hotels clearly indicate that Shanghai presents a sophisticated mix of contemporary elegance and traditional Chinese charm, drawing both luxury seekers and business travellers.

Most famous are Fairmont Peace Hotel, The Peninsula, Waldorf Astoria, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, The PuLi Hotel and Spa, The Middle House.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit 1

3. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, the City of Angels, might be famous for its street life but its plush hotels have an equal claim to fame, all 200 five-star hotels, where you can experience Thai hospitality at its finest.

Hotels to remember: Le Meridien, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok Hilton, Bangkok Marriott Hotel, State Tower, The Peninsula Bangkok, The Athenee Hotel, The Siam Hotel, Four Seasons Bangkok.

Photograph: Kind courtesy rails.london/Instagram

4. London, United Kingdom

London shines with 162 five-star hotels, led by icons like The Savoy, Claridges, the Ritz and The Connaught, each setting the benchmark for world-class luxury and impeccable service. And spots to have the most memorable high teas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy fairmont

5. Dubai, UAE

With 133 five-star hotels -- Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Atlantis The Royal, friendly Atlantis, The Palm, One&Only Royal Mirage, Address Sky View -- why wouldn't travellers flock to Dubai, a megapolis that offers a dazzling futuristic skyline, golden deserts, and unparalleled luxury resorts, making every visit a chance to witness a spectacle of opulence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy themanilahotel/Instagram

6. Manila, Philippines

Who knew the capital of the Philippines is home to 127 five-star hotels, underlining the country's rising stature in the luxury hospitality scene, securing the sixth spot on this global list with places to stay like Manila Hotel, Peninsula Manila, Shangri-La The Fort, Conrad Manila, Nobu Hotel, Fairmont Makati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Hôtel Du Collectionneur

7. Paris, France

The world capital of romance and elegance is the address for 116 five-star hotels. From chic boudoirs to grand palaces, Paris hotels are all about French sophistication and traditions. Their architecture ensures an unforgettable experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Think: The Peninsula, Four Seasons George V, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Le Bristol Paris, The Ritz Paris, Mandarin Oriental Paris, Hôtel de Crillon, Shangri-La Paris