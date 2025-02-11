HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New traffic plan in Prayagraj ahead of Maghi Purnima snan

Source: PTI
February 11, 2025 13:09 IST

The Prayagraj administration has chalked out a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, which will mark the end of the Kalpvas period, an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

IMAGE: Traffic jam is seen on Maha Kumbh route as large number of devotees arrive to take a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

While the fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, the rule will apply to the entire city from 5 pm onwards with exemption for emergency and essential services, an official statement said.

The measures are meant to ensure the safety of the devotees, who are expected to take dip in the Sangam in large numbers on Wednesday, it said.

 

To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles so that the devotees face no trouble in reaching the bathing ghats on foot, the statement said.

Kalpvas refers to the practice of living near a sacred river for a set period of time, adhering to fasting, self-discipline, introspection and spiritual purification. Performing Kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious. This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam, a government statement said.

To ensure safe evacuation of the devotees from the Mela area in case of any emergency, the special traffic plan will remain in place till the completion of the bathing ritual on Wednesday.

The administration has requested all the Kalpvasis to follow the rules and use only the authorised parking lots. Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj have suspended physical classes from February 7 to February 12 and shifted to online mode.

On Monday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the arrangements made for the Maghi Purnima at a virtual meeting with senior police officers and administrative officials.

"Over the past week, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj has increased significantly. Along with public transport, a large number of private vehicles are also arriving, and this number is expected to rise further on Maghi Purnima.

"In light of this, a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan must be implemented," Adityanath told the officials, according to a government statement.

He also directed them to take strict action against people spreading misleading or false information.

"Ensure that accurate information is promptly communicated to the public to prevent any confusion or panic," Adityanath said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
