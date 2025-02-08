HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MP stops hundreds of vehicles heading to Kumbh to prevent overcrowding

MP stops hundreds of vehicles heading to Kumbh to prevent overcrowding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2025 21:13 IST

x

Hundreds of vehicles heading for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been stopped in Madhya Pradesh due to the heavy traffic and to avoid overcrowding, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Devotees throng at Triveni Sangam to take third ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, in Prayagraj, February 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In some places, local traffic police even requested the travelers to return.

Since Friday night, north-bound vehicles, most of them carrying devotees, are being allowed to proceed only after getting permission from Uttar Pradesh authorities, police officials said.

 

A large number of vehicles, most of them from Maharashtra and southern states, were stranded in Katni, Maihar and Rewa districts since morning.

Vehicles were being stopped at Chakghat, said Rewa range deputy inspector general Saket Prakash Pandey.

There was a surge in the number of vehicles heading for Prayagraj in the last two days, he said, adding that the police were trying to streamline the traffic and allowing them to pass one by one after getting a green-light from the Prayagraj administration.

People were also driving on the wrong side for avoiding traffic snarls on the way to Prayagraj, the DIG said.

Vishal Sharma, a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra, told PTI that he started on Saturday morning, but faced a massive traffic jam in Maihar for more than two-and-a-half hours, and another in Katni.

Devidas Patole, also from Nagpur, said food arrangements for those caught in traffic jams were good, and people should cooperate with the government.

In Katni, vehicles were stopped on National Highway 30. District traffic police in-charge Rahul Pandey said they will be allowed to pass only after the traffic thins.

There were traffic snarls at different places on the 250-km long stretch from Katni to Prayagraj, and stranded travelers were being requested to return, he said.

Maihar tehsildar Premlal Choudhary told PTI that vehicles were being released in the batches of 100-200.

Maihar city superintendent of police Rajeev Pathak said that on the directives of senior officers, Prayagraj-bound vehicles have been stopped since Saturday morning.

Amarpatan (Maihar district) police station in-charge K P Tripathi said vehicles were stopped at Kharamseda, on National Highway 30, where there was a three-km long traffic jam.

Satna's additional superintendent of police Dr Shivesh said a huge number of vehicles were heading down the Maihar-Chitrakoot road, and local police stations were directed to stop them whenever necessary to ensure smooth movement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
SC refuses to hear PIL on Maha Kumbh stampede
SC refuses to hear PIL on Maha Kumbh stampede
Devotees heading to Kumbh stranded at UP-MP border after stampede
Devotees heading to Kumbh stranded at UP-MP border after stampede
Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

webstory image 2

The Chief Ministers of Delhi

webstory image 3

What You Didn't Know About Teesri Manzil

VIDEOS

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's brother's wedding0:43

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's...

'I haven't checked yet', Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi election results0:57

'I haven't checked yet', Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi...

Delhi Election Result: Parvesh Verma's daughters thank Delhi voters2:24

Delhi Election Result: Parvesh Verma's daughters thank...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD