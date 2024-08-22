News
New principal of RG Kar hospital removed amid protests

New principal of RG Kar hospital removed amid protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2024 10:08 IST
The West Bengal government removed three senior officials of the RG Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors who have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run health facility.

IMAGE: Resident doctors and students of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital hold posters as they protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per their demand, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal doctor Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was also removed from that position, Health Secretary NS Nigam said.

The three senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.

 

According to an order issued on Wednesday evening, Prof (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the RG Kar MCH, was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect.

Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named the new principal of RGKMCH, replacing Suhrita Paul, who was made the principal of the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, it said.

RGKMCH's chest medicine department head Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri was transferred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, according to the order.

"As per demands of the junior doctors, we are bringing in some changes for which we have no objection. We want normalcy to be back and healthcare services to be regularised. Security arrangements have also been enhanced," Nigam told reporters.

The junior doctors of RGKMCH have been continuing their cease work since August 9 evening, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic and demanding justice for her.

