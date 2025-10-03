Fresh charge slapped on Delhi godman, court sends him to 14-day jail

The Delhi police on Friday informed a court in New Delhi that they have added a criminal section that deals with threatening someone to give false evidence in the case against self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

IMAGE: Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who is accused of sexually harassing female students, in police custody in New Delhi, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute in New Delhi, Saraswati was produced physically before the judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar on completion of his five-day police custody.

The court remanded the accused in 14 days' judicial custody.

During the proceedings, the investigating agency sought the accused's judicial custody, which was opposed by Saraswati's counsel.

"They are asking for judicial custody. Under what sections," the advocate said, to which the prosecution said that, in addition to the existing offences, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 232 (threaten someone to give false evidence) had been added.

Earlier, a case had been registered against the accused under BNS Sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Responding to the court's question about the reason for including the BNS provision in the FIR later, the prosecution said one of the women complainants had been threatened after the case was lodged.

His counsel moved an application seeking the supply of the seizure memo and the case diaries, which was allowed by the court.

"He should be allowed to wear his robes. We have attached the Deeksha certificate...This is a conspiracy. Police are disclosing to the media certain aspects related to the case," the advocate argued.

The court sought a response from the police regarding other applications, including the wearing of monk robes, providing medicines, and "sanyasi" food.

Sixty-two-year-old Saraswati was apprehended from Agra on September 28.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate text messages to them at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through a CCTV monitoring app installed on his phone.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

He reportedly submitted documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening.

The police also found fake visiting cards from him showing him associated with the United Nations and BRICS.