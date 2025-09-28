HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi baba accused of sexually harassing 17 women, held

Delhi baba accused of sexually harassing 17 women, held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 28, 2025 09:44 IST

x

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a private institute in New Delhi, was apprehended from Agra early Sunday, Delhi Police said.

IMAGE: KSelf-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was nabbed from Agra. Photograph: ANI on X

A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra based on a tip-off, officials said.

 

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati and parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Baby, I love you': Delhi baba's lewd texts revealed in FIR
'Baby, I love you': Delhi baba's lewd texts revealed in FIR
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
Delhi baba booked for sexually harassing 17 students
Delhi baba booked for sexually harassing 17 students
Godman used threats, foreign trips to assault students
Godman used threats, foreign trips to assault students
PHOTOS: India's most controversial godmen
PHOTOS: India's most controversial godmen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary Wins the Internet0:44

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary...

Jaishankar's UNGA Speech Stuns Pakistan, Draws Huge Applause4:26

Jaishankar's UNGA Speech Stuns Pakistan, Draws Huge Applause

TVK chief & actor Vijay arrives in Tiruchirappalli from Chennai, continues statewide Political tour1:21

TVK chief & actor Vijay arrives in Tiruchirappalli from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV