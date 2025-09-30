HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats

Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 30, 2025 11:33 IST

x

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute in New Delhi, was on Tuesday confronted with his two women aides who allegedly threatened victims and forced them to delete his lewd messages, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Chaitanyanand Saraswati is accused of sexually harassing female students in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Police have found chats with many women on the phone of 62-year-old Saraswati, who tried to lure them with false promises.

His phones also had multiple photographs of him with air hostesses and screenshots of display pictures (DP) of women, the officer said.

 

The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital.

The officer said that Saraswati is not cooperating with the investigation and continues to mislead interrogators.

"He has shown no remorse for his actions and has been giving evasive replies," he said.

His two female associates, who worked in different positions at the institute, are being interrogated and being confronted with him as part of the probe, he said.

Saraswati has repeatedly lied during interrogation, even when he was confronted with evidence, police said. He responds, reluctantly, only when shown documents and digital proof, they said.

On Monday, he was also taken to the campus of the institute to point out locations where he used to call his victims.

Saraswati was arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday after being on the run for several days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi baba booked for sexually harassing 17 students
Delhi baba booked for sexually harassing 17 students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
Godman accused of sexual harassment, sent to police custody
Godman accused of sexual harassment, sent to police custody
Godman used threats, foreign trips to assault students
Godman used threats, foreign trips to assault students
Delhi baba questioned in room where he raped students
Delhi baba questioned in room where he raped students

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Actors Who Turned Talk Show Hosts

webstory image 2

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

webstory image 3

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

VIDEOS

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after Asia Cup triumph2:39

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after...

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'4:04

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny...

Kolkata: 'Dubai-themed' Pandal enthralls devotees1:30

Kolkata: 'Dubai-themed' Pandal enthralls devotees

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV