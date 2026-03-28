New Butterfly Species Honours Zubeen Garg

A rare new butterfly species, scientifically named Euthalia zubeengargi, has been discovered in the semi-evergreen forests of Arunachal Pradesh and uniquely named after the beloved Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

IMAGE: A newly discovered butterfly species, Euthalia zubeengargi, named after Zubeen Garg. Photograph: By Special Arrangement

Key Points A new butterfly species, Euthalia zubeengargi, has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh and named in tribute to Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Documented during 2025 field surveys in the Basar region of Leparada district, the findings were published in the journal Entomon.

Only two male individuals have been sighted, suggesting the species may be rare or restricted to specific habitats within semi-evergreen forests.

Rare find in Leparada's semi-evergreen hills

A newly recorded butterfly species from Arunachal Pradesh has been named after Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, adding a unique tribute from the natural world to the late artiste.

The species, discovered in the Basar region of Leparada district, has been scientifically named Euthalia zubeengargi, with researchers suggesting 'Basar Duke' as its common name.

The butterfly was documented during field surveys conducted in 2025 by Roshan Upadhaya, a scholar at RIMT University in Punjab, and Kalesh Sadasivan of the Travancore Natural History Society.

Their findings, based on observations in semi-evergreen forests at elevations between 600 metres and 750 metres, have been published in the latest issue of Entomon, a quarterly journal focused on entomology.

IMAGE: Singer Zubeen Garg. Photograph: ANI Photo

Possibly rare, with only two sightings

Despite extensive fieldwork, the researchers recorded just two male individuals -- one collected as a specimen and another photographed in its natural habitat.

The limited sightings suggest the species may either be rare or restricted to a very specific habitat.

The butterfly belongs to the Euthalia genus, a group widely distributed across South and Southeast Asia and typically associated with forested environments.

The newly identified species stands out due to its unique wing patterns and structural characteristics, which enabled researchers to confirm it as a distinct species within the group.

Prefers cool, shaded forest interiors

Field observations indicate that Euthalia zubeengargi thrives in cool, shaded areas within dense forests.

It was seen resting on low vegetation, feeding on tree sap and occasionally gathering minerals from damp patches near streams.

The butterfly appears to be most active from late morning to early afternoon, making short, slow flights between nearby plants.

Researchers emphasised that thick, moist undergrowth is crucial for its survival.

Much remains unknown

While the discovery adds to the rich biodiversity of India's Northeast, several aspects of the species remain a mystery. Its breeding behaviour, life cycle and host plants are yet to be documented.

The new species joins more than 80 butterflies from the Euthalia genus recorded in the region, underlining the ecological richness -- and the many untapped secrets -- of Arunachal Pradesh's forests.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff