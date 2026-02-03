HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » New baggage rules come into effect; duty-free limit hiked

New baggage rules come into effect; duty-free limit hiked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2026 12:25 IST

x

The new baggage rules, 2026, come into effect from midnight on February 2 and replace a decade-old baggage rule. 

IMAGE: In case of a resident or tourist of Indian origin residing abroad for more than 1 year, on return to India, shall be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery upto a weight of 40 grams, if brought by a female passenger. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • New Baggage Rules, 2026, replace decade-old rules and are effective from February 2.
  • Duty-free allowance for foreign tourists increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.
  • Duty-free jewellery allowance for returning residents is 40 grams for female passengers and 20 grams for others.

The government on Sunday raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

Under the Baggage Rules, 2026, notified on Sunday, a resident or a tourist of Indian origin arriving in India other than by land, shall be allowed clearance free of duty articles, up to Rs 75,000, if such articles are carried on the person or in the bona fide accompanied baggage of the passenger.

The new baggage rules, 2026, come into effect from midnight on February 2 and replace a decade-old baggage rule.

Duty-free allowance for foreign tourists increased

A tourist of foreign origin, not being an infant, arriving in India, shall be allowed duty-free clearance of articles up to the value of Rs 25,000. This limit was Rs 15,000 in the Baggage Rule, 2016.

In case of a resident or tourist of Indian origin residing abroad for more than 1 year, on return to India, shall be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery upto a weight of 40 grams, if brought by a female passenger. The limit will be 20 grams if brought by anyone other than a female passenger in bona fide baggage.

Jewellery, for the purpose of this rule, means articles of adornment ordinarily worn by a person, made of gold, silver, platinum or such other precious metals, whether studded or not.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2026: What's cheaper, what's costlier
Budget 2026: What's cheaper, what's costlier
Indian Travel Gets Personal in 2026
Indian Travel Gets Personal in 2026
Budget 2026: 9 Things That Got More Expensive
Budget 2026: 9 Things That Got More Expensive
Budget 2026: Modest Relief For Students, Travellers
Budget 2026: Modest Relief For Students, Travellers
Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27
Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Kangana and Chirag Arrive Together at Parliament Annexe0:12

Kangana and Chirag Arrive Together at Parliament Annexe

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point1:10

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point

Shahid and Tripti Step Out to Promote 'O Romeo'0:32

Shahid and Tripti Step Out to Promote 'O Romeo'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO