HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mizoram Inaugurates Northeast's First New Age Tech Skills Centre

Mizoram Inaugurates Northeast's First New Age Tech Skills Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 18:54 IST

x

Mizoram has launched the Northeast region's first New Age Tech Skills Centre, offering students training in cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics to boost practical skills.

Key Points

  • Mizoram inaugurates Northeast India's first 'New Age Tech Skills Centre' in Aizawl.
  • The centre will provide training in advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and IoT.
  • Bharat Forge Limited's CSR initiative supports the establishment of the tech centre.
  • The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020's focus on practical skills.

Mizoram school education minister Vanlalthlana on Friday inaugurated the northeast region's first-ever 'New Age Tech Skills Centre at the Government Comprehensive Model School here, an official said.

New Tech Skills Centre Details

The centre has been set up under the corporate social responsibility initiative of Bharat Forge Limited, with technical support from SimuSoft Technologies, in collaboration with the School Education Department.

 

Training in Advanced Technologies

The centre will provide students training in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, computer-aided design (CAD), CNC simulation and drone technology.

Alignment with National Education Policy

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by integrating classroom learning with practical, industry-oriented technical skills, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

CBSE Schools Get Smarter With AI
CBSE Schools Get Smarter With AI
Wow! An innovative curriculum for telecom professionals
Wow! An innovative curriculum for telecom professionals
How AI is Boosting Indian Edtech Upskilling
How AI is Boosting Indian Edtech Upskilling
IIT Kharagpur to Open School of Digital Learning, AI and Machine Learning
IIT Kharagpur to Open School of Digital Learning, AI and Machine Learning
Battle Axe Division fosters drone tech advancements via Military-Civil Fusion initiative.
Battle Axe Division fosters drone tech advancements via Military-Civil Fusion initiative.

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Janhvi Keeps It Cool and Fashionable at the Airport1:02

Janhvi Keeps It Cool and Fashionable at the Airport

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Spotted in Auto Driver Uniform4:14

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Spotted in Auto Driver Uniform

Karishma Kapoor Brings Glamour and Grace in Trendy Look1:20

Karishma Kapoor Brings Glamour and Grace in Trendy Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO