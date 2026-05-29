Mizoram Inaugurates Northeast's First New Age Tech Skills Centre

Mizoram has launched the Northeast region's first New Age Tech Skills Centre, offering students training in cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics to boost practical skills.

Key Points Mizoram inaugurates Northeast India's first 'New Age Tech Skills Centre' in Aizawl.

The centre will provide training in advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and IoT.

Bharat Forge Limited's CSR initiative supports the establishment of the tech centre.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020's focus on practical skills.

Mizoram school education minister Vanlalthlana on Friday inaugurated the northeast region's first-ever 'New Age Tech Skills Centre at the Government Comprehensive Model School here, an official said.

New Tech Skills Centre Details

The centre has been set up under the corporate social responsibility initiative of Bharat Forge Limited, with technical support from SimuSoft Technologies, in collaboration with the School Education Department.

Training in Advanced Technologies

The centre will provide students training in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, computer-aided design (CAD), CNC simulation and drone technology.

Alignment with National Education Policy

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by integrating classroom learning with practical, industry-oriented technical skills, they said.