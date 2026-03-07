HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Battle Axe Division fosters drone tech advancements via Military-Civil Fusion initiative.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 16:52 IST

The Army's Southern Command is spearheading drone innovation and defence technology advancements through a collaborative initiative, uniting military, academic, and industry experts to address modern warfare challenges.

Key Points

  • The Army's Southern Command is fostering collaboration between the armed forces, industry, and academia to advance defence technologies.
  • The initiative focuses on drone innovation, skill development, and emerging technologies for modern military operations.
  • Experts emphasised the importance of unmanned systems and counter-drone technologies in modern warfare.
  • The interaction aims to strengthen industry-academia partnerships to develop indigenous defence technologies.

The Battle Axe Division of the Army's Southern Command organised an academia-industry interaction on drone innovation here as part of the Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) initiative.

The interaction brought together more than 50 representatives from the tech industry, academic institutions and the Army, a defence spokesperson said.

 

The programme aimed at promoting collaboration between the armed forces, industry experts and academicians to support development of emerging defence technologies.

Focus on Drone Technology and Modern Warfare

Discussions during the interaction focused on advancements in drone innovation, skill development and emerging technologies relevant to modern operational requirements, the spokesperson said.

Participants also deliberated on aligning regional talent, research capabilities and industrial innovation with the evolving technological needs of the armed forces, he added.

Experts highlighted the growing importance of unmanned systems, counter-drone technologies and multi-domain operational capabilities in the changing nature of warfare.

Strengthening Partnerships for Indigenous Defence

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen industry-academia partnerships, and encourage innovation that could contribute to the development of indigenous defence technologies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
