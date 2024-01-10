News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Never objected to...: Shinde on meeting Maha speaker ahead of verdict

Never objected to...: Shinde on meeting Maha speaker ahead of verdict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 10, 2024 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the crucial decision on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Speaker Rahul Narwekar should give his verdict on merit.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said he would give a detailed reaction after the order but maintained that the Election Commission has allowed his outfit to keep the name 'Shiv Sena' and its 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Narwekar is slated to deliver his much-awaited verdict on the disqualification pleas at 4 pm on January 10 (Wednesday), Vidhan Bhavan officials have said, more than 18 months after the Shiv Sena suffered a vertical split, a political development that resulted in a change of guard in the state.

 

Shinde said his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha.

"Some people allege match-fixing (between Shiv Sena and the speaker). There is no substance to those allegations. The speaker should give judgment on merit," he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a recent meeting between Shinde, who is among the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, and speaker Narwekar, triggering a verbal spat between both sides.

"We never objected to opposition MLAs having food in the speaker's office," said Shinde, referring to the criticism of Narwekar for visiting him on Sunday.

Shinde said the speaker came officially, in his official vehicle, and broad daylight. The CM said the speaker met him over projects in his constituency, including the Coastal Road.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'
'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'
Day before disqualification verdict, Fadnavis says...
Day before disqualification verdict, Fadnavis says...
'I don't act under pressure': Maharashtra Speaker
'I don't act under pressure': Maharashtra Speaker
Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall
Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall
Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence
Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence
What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat
What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat
'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper
'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Exclusive! Maha Speaker Takes On Uddhav

Exclusive! Maha Speaker Takes On Uddhav

Take early decision: Shinde camp to Maha Speaker

Take early decision: Shinde camp to Maha Speaker

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances