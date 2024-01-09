'My order should be out by 5 pm on Wednesday'

'You can wake up a person who is sleeping, but how do you wake up a person who's pretending to sleep.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, right, with Governor Ramesh Bais, centre, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, left. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day before Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar is to announce his verdict over the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he met the CM, which led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray President Uddhav Thackeray to ask why such a meeting took place hours before Narwekar's judgement that could have a bearing on the Shinde-led government's future.

In June 2022, 16 MLAs from the united Shiv Sena traveled to Surat and from there to Guwahati leading to the collapse of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray and supported by Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Petitions and cross petitions were filed by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde seeking disqualification of MLAs from each other's party.

Speaker Narwekar's ruling is expected by 5 pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

"What do I state about people who insinuate against Constitutional authorities and who don't have faith in the Constitution?", Speaker Rahul Narwekar asks Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com in an exclusive interview.

Uddhav Thackeray called your meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a day before your decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena as a 'judge meeting a criminal' at a press conference today.

These are absolutely baseless and motivated allegations only to put pressure on my decision-making process.

You have to understand that I'm the speaker of the state legislature and I have other duties to perform along with adjudicating this dispute.

I have issues pertaining to my assembly constituency (Colaba in South Mumbai) as well. I have issues concerning the legislature board. I have issues concerning other developmental and administrative works for which I have to regularly interact with the chief minister.

I was scheduled to meet the chief minister on the 3rd of January for addressing issues pertaining to the Colaba-Cuffe Parade road connector, some work about concrete roads in my constituency and with regards to other developmental work also.

We were also to discuss certain issues about the legislative board with regards to permanent employment of contracted labour.

Unfortunately I fell ill on January 3 and so I was taking bed rest for four days.

Once I recovered, I called on the chief minister to discuss these pending issues.

Now what is the big deal in it?

If I had to meet him (Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) for any ulterior purpose I wouldn't have met him in my official car. I drove; I went in with my complete protocol. I didn't go at midnight; I went in broad daylight for everyone to see.

What is there to make an issue out of it? I don't understand.

But Uddhav Thackeray at the press conference today stated that he can't expect any justice from you tomorrow..

What do I state about people who insinuate against Constitutional authorities and who don't have faith in the Constitution?

You can wake up a person who is sleeping, but how do you wake up a person who's pretending to sleep.

Mr Thackeray has been a former chief minister. He knows the interaction that is required between the speaker and the chief minister.

Just because I'm adjudicating an issue should I give up all my other duties? Is that what he's trying to suggest?

This morning I met an MP from his party (SS-UBT), Anil Desai at the airport. Does that mean that I have some kind of an understanding with him?

Can we expect your order tomorrow about the disqualification of MLAs from either the Shiv Sena or SS-UBT?

Yes, by 5 tomorrow evening the order should be out.

What about the other case related to the NCP?

That will be given by January 31.

There is a charge that you only acted after the Supreme Court's directions...

Now, what do I say to that? If we abide by the orders of the Supreme Court, we are acting under pressure. Every law abiding citizen will abide by the orders of the Supreme Court.

Uddhav Thackeray believes you purposely delayed your order about the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs.

These baseless charges which are motivated to pressurise the decision-making process deserve no replies.